From Cocky to Committed: Tony Roney’s Comedy Evolution and Detroit Legacy

Detroit’s own Tony Roney has been in the comedy game since he was 19—and while the jokes have stayed sharp, the man behind the mic has grown in a big way. During a hilarious and heartfelt conversation with Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco, Roney opened up about his long journey from young showman to seasoned Detroit legend.

Coco didn’t hold back. “Back in the ‘90s, Tony was… full of himself,” she said, laughing. “He was dating TV celebrities, walking around like he was the deal.” Roney didn’t deny it. “I was the deal,” he said, owning the nickname with pride and a grin. “But life will humble you—and it did.”

Today, Roney is all about legacy. “I always had my own comedy nights,” he explained. “I stayed in my own hemisphere. But now? Now I’m ready to show the world who I really am.”

Angie had one question that sparked something bigger: “Why aren’t you more famous?” Roney didn’t flinch. “I’ve been in my lane. But for you, Angie? I’m dedicating the rest of this year to sharing who I am with the world.”

This isn’t just talk. Roney said he’s ready to start filming behind-the-scenes looks, comedy shorts, and more content that tells the story of Detroit’s comedy culture—and his own. “We’re going to start shooting,” Mason said. “This isn’t a moment. It’s a movement.”

Coco added perspective: “I came in with a different mindset—wherever you go, you’re supposed to walk in the room and own it. That’s what Tony’s doing now.”