From Cadillac Dreams to Comedy Kings: The Golden Era Stories of Detroit Stand-Up

Detroit’s comedy legacy runs deep, and no one tells it better than the folks who lived it—Tony Roney, Coco, and Mason. When they got together, the conversation turned into a storytelling goldmine about the wild early days of Detroit comedy in the ‘90s.

“Man, that red 1975 Cadillac,” Mason started, and suddenly everyone was laughing. “Tony Roney was the deal back then. Kool-Aid, Spanky Hayes, Tony Roberts… we all rolled out together. Those car rides were comedy tours in themselves.”

Coco jumped in: “Tony was different back then. Full of himself, always dressed sharp, dating celebrities. But let me be clear—he earned that swagger. He was Tony Roney back then, not just Tony Roney. There’s a difference!”

Tony laughed, but the reflection was real. “Started doing comedy at 19. Now I’m 55. That’s a long road. I stayed in my own lane—running my own comedy nights, building my own atmosphere. I wasn’t chasing fame. I was building something local, something lasting.”

Angie chimed in with what everyone was thinking: “You have a natural gift. It’s time to share it with the world.”

That sparked a shift in Tony’s tone. “You know what? You’re right. I wasn’t going to. But for you, Angie—for all of y’all—I’m going to dedicate the rest of the year to sharing who I really am.”

And just like that, the idea of filming Tony’s journey started taking shape. Mason declared they’d start filming him as soon as he walks into the studio. Coco reminded everyone that while comedy can be hilarious, the real stories—the journeys, the personalities, the culture—are even richer.