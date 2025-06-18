From 1975 Cadillacs to Comedy Clubs: Tony Roney’s Ride Through Detroit’s Stand-Up Scene

When Tony Roney steps into a room, it’s not just his sharp comedy that grabs attention—it’s the legacy he carries with him.

In a conversation full of laughs, nostalgia, and real talk, Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco took a walk down memory lane with the man they call “Detroit’s Black Tony.” And yes, it all started with a red 1975 Cadillac.

“That car was legendary,” Coco recalled, teasing Roney about his confident early days. “Back then, he was Tony Rooooooney, not just Tony Roney. He was something else.”

Roney admitted he started young—just 19—and that over the years he’s built his own atmosphere around comedy. “I always had my own comedy nights so I could stay in my own hemisphere,” he said. “That was my way of staying sharp while still doing things on my terms.”

But Coco didn’t let him off easy. “We used to fall out all the time,” she said, laughing. “But that’s because he was full of himself—dating TV stars, acting like the man… because back then, he really was the man.”

Angie pointed out what many fans already believe: Roney deserves a bigger stage. “You have a natural gift,” she told him. “The world needs to see it.”

So, what’s next for the comedy veteran?

Roney made a promise live on air: “You know what, from here on out, I’m going to dedicate the rest of the year to sharing who I really am with the world.”

That means more filming, more performing, and yes—more behind-the-scenes footage of Detroit’s comedy elite. “We’re gonna start filming when you come in the building,” Mason told him.