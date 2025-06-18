Free, Focused, and Forward: BUFMI’s Career Pathway Programs Open Doors

A sophisticated African man executive was captured from behind walking up a large staircase toward an architecturally beautiful and innovative glass made office building

How do you get middle and high school students excited about their futures? If you’re BUFMI, you take them beyond the classroom and straight into real-world opportunities.

BUFMI's career-focused summer programs span a wide range of industries—and they’re all free. That’s right: every student can participate at no cost. “It’s about access,” said Natasha. “Everyone should have the chance to learn, regardless of their income.”

From medicine to automotive, BUFMI connects kids with major partners like Wayne State, IKEA, and Ford Philanthropy. The programs are hands-on: students go behind the scenes at IKEA, explore medical careers in a real lab, or even earn a paycheck while learning about car manufacturing.

And BUFMI isn’t stopping there. “We’re trying to expand to serve younger students too,” said Donaldson. “We want to start planting these seeds early.”

With powerful partnerships, a deep commitment to equity, and a staff that believes in every kid who walks through their doors, BUFMI is more than an organization. It’s a launchpad for Detroit’s future leaders.