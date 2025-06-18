Detroit’s Lala Love Shares the Spotlight with Sheryl Underwood

Detroit's rising comedy star Lala Love recently lived out a dream many comedians only imagine: sharing the stage with the legendary Sheryl Underwood. In a candid and heartfelt interview with Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco on 105.9 KISS-FM, Lala detailed how an unexpected moment turned into a weekend she'll never forget.

It all started on a Thursday open mic night. Lala, who regularly performs in Detroit, was just there to support others. But that changed in an instant when Sheryl Underwood spotted her in the audience. "She was like, 'Where that young girl at?' and then she called me up," Lala recalled. "I ran to that stage like I was on The Price is Right."

To Lala’s surprise, Sheryl didn’t just let her do a quick set. She offered her a full weekend slot. "She said, 'If you’re here all weekend, I’m putting you on the show.'" That turned into five shows across the weekend, each one more incredible than the last.

Lala spoke with emotion as she reflected on the experience. "It was a dope experience. I could feel myself tearing up," she admitted.

Angie, who has long championed Lala's work, was visibly proud. "You are one of the most dedicated, committed comedians I know. You listen, you learn, and you never stop growing."

Coco chimed in too, noting that being invited into Sheryl Underwood's personal space was a sign of real respect: "She wouldn’t invite you in if she didn’t see something special in you."