Detroit Comedy Deserves the Spotlight—and Tony Roney Wants to Help Tell the Story

Tony Roney isn’t just a comedian—he’s a historian, a connector, and a true ambassador for Detroit comedy. During a recent visit to the studio with Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco, Roney shared a bold idea: capturing the entire Detroit stand-up scene in a documentary-style film.

“I would love for a real film company to shoot all of our comedians,” Roney said. “Go around to all the spots—Punchline, One Mic, High Society—and put together a full montage. Show what Detroit comedy looks like right now.”

He’s not talking about just the highlights or the veterans. He’s talking about the whole spectrum—from polished professionals to up-and-coming talent still figuring it out. “It’s vibrant,” Roney said. “Whether you want a real polished show or something raw, we’ve got it.”

The stories alone could fill an entire series. “We’ve got comedians who almost died—Dirty Deacon from diabetes, Gemini from drugs—and they’re still standing, still making people laugh,” Mason added. “And then you’ve got two blind comedians—Blind Man and Blind Tommy—working together in the Crack Jokers crew.”

Roney emphasized that this project needs to come from outside the comedy world. “No comedians directing,” he said. “Let the filmmakers and ordinary people decide what stories need to be told. That’s how you keep it real.”

Coco and Angie were fully on board, each tossing out ideas and possible segments. Mason proposed following comics from backstage to the mic to the community, painting a fuller picture of how comedy saves lives and creates hope in Detroit.

This isn’t just about jokes. It’s about legacy. As Roney put it, “Detroit’s comedy story has never been told like this before. It’s time.”