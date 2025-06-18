Cadillac Days & Comedy Nights: Tony Roney and Coco Revisit Detroit’s Wildest Comedy Era

Some stories are too outrageous not to be true—and when Tony Roney and Coco start swapping memories, Detroit’s comedy history jumps off the mic and into legend.

It started with a question: Was he one of the comedians Coco used to feed back in the day? The answer? “Sometimes,” Coco laughed. “Most of the time it was Kool-Aid, Spanky, Tony Roberts… but Tony Roney? He was too busy being Tony Roney.” That’s right—the Tony Roney, who rolled through Detroit in a 1975 red Cadillac and lived like he was already a superstar.

“Tony back then was a whole different guy,” Mason said. “He was dating TV celebrities and shining with that ‘I’ve arrived’ attitude.” Coco confirmed it, sipping the tea she helped spill: “He thought he was the man. And maybe he was!”

The trio laughed remembering car rides with comics like Spanky Hayes and Tony Roberts, where jokes were currency and ego filled every seat. Angie chimed in with a vivid memory—one Coco missed: “That Cadillac ride? You don’t forget that.”

But even amid the bravado, you could hear the reverence. “I’ve been doing comedy since I was 19,” Roney said. “I’m 55 now. That’s why when Angie asked why I’m not super famous, I felt that. I’ve been doing this—just in my own lane.”

And while the flash and fame were part of the past, Coco noted the growth. “Back then he was Tony Roney… now? He’s Tony Roney. Same name, new spirit. Life teaches you.”