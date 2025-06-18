Blind Faith and Mic Drops: The Untold Grit of Detroit’s Comedy Scene

Detroit’s comedy scene isn’t just about laughs—it’s about resilience, reinvention, and raw truth. And when Mason, Coco, Angie, Tony Roney, and the Dirty Deacon got to talking, it turned into a masterclass on why Detroit’s comedians are some of the toughest and most compelling in the country.

“We had two blind comedians on one show,” Tony Roney said, still in awe. “Blind Man and Blind Tommy. And they’re back working together again.” The studio erupted in laughter and amazement—not because the moment was funny, but because it was real. One blind comic had even helped the other get into blind school. Coco could hardly believe it: “You’re kidding me… that’s a movie right there!”

And that’s exactly what the crew started dreaming up: a documentary or short film about Detroit comedy today. “We need a film company to go around, shoot everything from the polished punchlines to the raw open mics,” Mason said. “There are so many stories. Gemini? Drugs almost killed him. Dirty Deacon? Diabetes nearly took him out.”

Tony added, “People see us telling jokes, but they don’t see the survival stories behind them. That’s why it needs to be filmed by someone outside of comedy—someone who can really see what we’ve lived through.”

Coco agreed, suggesting each chapter be directed with care, and not just focused on the spotlight, but on the backstage. “Let them see the struggle and the beauty. Let them see why we do this.”