Wayne County Commissioner Irma Clark-Coleman Dies at 88

Wayne County Commissioner Irma Clark-Coleman died June 10 after a brief illness. She was 88. Her passing marks the end of a distinguished 60-year career in Detroit and Michigan public service.

"She will be greatly missed by her loving family, close friends, professional colleagues and those in the communities she diligently served," her family said in a statement on Instagram.

Since 2010, Clark-Coleman chaired the Wayne County Commission's committee on public safety, judiciary and Homeland security. She previously served in both the Michigan House and Senate.

"She was a tireless public servant. She loved serving. She loved her community, she loved her family and her church. ... There's not many people who can say they've served on that many levels of government. I think people should realize that she has a legacy of public service, a legacy of giving and that she loved her job," Commission Chair Alisha Bell told the Detroit Free Press.

Born in Georgia, Clark-Coleman moved to Detroit as a child and graduated from Pershing High School. She became the first in her family to earn a college degree, receiving both a bachelor's and a master's degrees from Wayne State University.

Her public service began in 1967 at the Wayne County Road Commission, where she rose to assistant public information director. She later handled media relations for County Executives Bill Lucas and Ed McNamara.

As a state legislator, she sponsored laws to improve education and streamline adoption and foster care processes. She also contributed to education policy through the National Education Commission of the States and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education.

"I've never met anyone as driven to be of service than Irma," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told ClickonDetroit. "She leaves us a legacy that demonstrates her commitment."

Clark-Coleman received several honors, including the 2005 Legislator award and inclusion in the Michigan Chronicle's 2016 Women of Excellence. She was a life member of the NAACP and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.