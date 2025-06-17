Sterling Heights to Host All-Day Commemoration for Juneteenth

Sterling Heights is expanding its community-wide commemoration of Juneteenth to a daylong event. The city's African American Coalition will host the fourth annual event on Thursday, June 19, with free activities for the public throughout the day at Dodge Park and the Sterling Heights Public Library.

The library will hold the day's first events, beginning with “Stand Up for Freedom: A Dance Workshop” featuring Detroit's Abigail School of Dance at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public due to funding support from the Friends of the Sterling Heights Library organization. Registration for the event is required and can be completed online.

Following the dance workshop, Metroparks will sponsor a celebration that includes a book giveaway, a visit from the Metroparks Mobile Learning Lab, a soul food tasting experience, and a Juneteenth craft activity for children. This event is also free, although registration for the dance workshop is required.

At the Dodge Park Farmers Market, vendors and information booths will welcome guests for exploration at 3 p.m. on Juneteenth. Approximately 30 booths will showcase a variety of Black-owned businesses and organizations. A Juneteenth stage will feature dance and music lessons at 5 p.m. The Motown tribute band The Prolifics will headline the Dodge Park Amphitheatre Stage at 7 p.m. All events at Dodge Park are free and open to the public.