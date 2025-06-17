St. Clair County to Offer Kids Free Meals During Summer Vacation

Three children of different ethnic backgrounds sitting at table together eating lunch and drinking fresh juice from carton with straw in school cafeteria, copy space

The St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) is helping kids obtain free meals during summer vacation.

Meals will be available to any students younger than 18 years old at several schools in St. Clair County at no cost to the students. No registration or identification is required to receive the meals.

“When school ends, learning and fun continue, but hunger shouldn't be part of any child's summer story,” said Brenda Tenniswood, superintendent at St. Clair County RESA, in a news release shared with the Times Herald. “This program ensures families in St. Clair County have one less worry during the summer months, allowing kids to focus on exploring, playing, and making memories.”

The following dates and locations will be used for meal delivery:

Belle River Elementary School: June 23 to 27 and June 30 to July 31, Monday through Friday; breakfast, 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

June 23 to 27 and June 30 to July 31, Monday through Friday; breakfast, 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Capac Elementary School: June 16 to July 24, Monday through Friday; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June 16 to July 24, Monday through Friday; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Indian Woods, Keewahdin, Roosevelt, and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools: July 14 to Aug. 7, Monday through Thursday; breakfast, 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon

July 14 to Aug. 7, Monday through Thursday; breakfast, 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon Marysville High School: July 14 to Aug. 7, Monday through Thursday; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 14 to Aug. 7, Monday through Thursday; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Port Huron High School and Port Huron Northern High School: June 23 to July 31, Monday through Thursday; breakfast, 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon