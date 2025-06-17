HGTV Names the Best Adventure in Michigan

Each state in the United States has its own special charm and adventure, as well as things to do in that state that are very homegrown. In a sense, each state has its own renowned vacation spot. So, locals really don't have to venture outside of the state to have a unique vacation experience. Now, HGTV has named the best adventures across the U.S. in each state, including this one.

An Adventure Right in the State

According to AYTM Research, around 27% of travelers decided to vacation within their own state in 2024. Meanwhile, 57% of those surveyed said they were venturing out of state, and 9% were going to a different country. "Among those staying local, California, Florida and Texas are top spots," AYTM Research adds. "For out-of-state travelers, Florida leads the pack, followed by California, North Carolina, Nevada and New York."

The folks at HGTV have put together a roster of the best adventures to do in each state, so it's great for those who don't want to head outside of the state for a trip. "Some of these attractions and activities are below the radar and some are the popular must-dos in every state," they stated in the feature. "The travel experts at HGTV have rounded up a key site to visit in each state. See how many of our bucket list adventures you have visited."

Some of the places are a total given, such as the Joshua Tree National Park in California, which is obviously one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country, or the famed and numerous natural hot springs in Idaho. Other picks are a little more under-the-radar, which makes for a fun assortment of things to do across the U.S.