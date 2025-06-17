Gordie Howe Bridge Could Build Transnational Links for Tourism, Trade
When the 1.5-mile Gordie Howe International Bridge being constructed between Michigan and Ontario is completed, officials believe its opening will bolster trade, address border congestion, and boost green tourism initiatives….
When the 1.5-mile Gordie Howe International Bridge being constructed between Michigan and Ontario is completed, officials believe its opening will bolster trade, address border congestion, and boost green tourism initiatives.
According to an Axios Detroit report, the international bridge's walking and cycling path is anticipated to reach bucket-list status for cyclists worldwide.
"More and more folks want to go someplace, experience this place, and not do it from inside a vehicle," said Todd Scott, executive director of the Detroit Greenways Coalition. "I think this bridge opens things up to a much wider audience — not just Metro Detroit and Windsor, but people around the state of Michigan, Ontario, and around the world."
Construction began in 2018 on the Detroit-Windsor bridge, which is scheduled to open this fall and will include a toll-free path for bicyclists and pedestrian traffic.
The Detroit Greenways Coalition and Bike Windsor Essex are creating a map and guide on how to use the Gordie Howe path. Input is currently being solicited via an online survey. The guide will focus on tourism around the bridge, and the path will connect to trails such as the Iron Belle Trail and Joe Louis Greenway. When it opens to traffic, the Gordie Howe Bridge will become the first international crossing to join the extensive Trans Canada Trail.