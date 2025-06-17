Gordie Howe Bridge Could Build Transnational Links for Tourism, Trade

Workers installing the final piece connecting the two sides of the Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

When the 1.5-mile Gordie Howe International Bridge being constructed between Michigan and Ontario is completed, officials believe its opening will bolster trade, address border congestion, and boost green tourism initiatives.

According to an Axios Detroit report, the international bridge's walking and cycling path is anticipated to reach bucket-list status for cyclists worldwide.

"More and more folks want to go someplace, experience this place, and not do it from inside a vehicle," said Todd Scott, executive director of the Detroit Greenways Coalition. "I think this bridge opens things up to a much wider audience — not just Metro Detroit and Windsor, but people around the state of Michigan, Ontario, and around the world."

Construction began in 2018 on the Detroit-Windsor bridge, which is scheduled to open this fall and will include a toll-free path for bicyclists and pedestrian traffic.