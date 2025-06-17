Chubbies, Huskies, and Healing: Coco’s Personal Journey Sparks a Conversation on Childhood Self-Worth

What began as a conversation about youth empowerment turned into a deeply personal moment on air. Co-host Coco opened up about a childhood shopping experience that shaped her self-image for years.

“They used to call the clothes for bigger girls ‘chubbies,’ and everything looked like a maternity dress,” she said. “My mom didn’t have patience for me. I used to cry myself to sleep.”

Her words resonated deeply. As Natasha and Kenneth Donaldson of BUFMI discussed building up youth confidence through education and opportunity, Coco reminded listeners that it starts at home.

“Parents, be patient with your kids,” she said. “You are responsible for their emotional well-being.”

Coco praised her father, who helped her navigate those difficult years with love and understanding—even if it meant shopping trips to Lane Bryant instead of the mall. “Shout out to the parents with patience,” she said. “Because they shape more than just our clothes. They shape our souls.”