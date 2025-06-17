Chrisette Michele Shares Autism Diagnosis With Fans

Chrisette Michele, the Grammy-winning R&B singer, just shared something big and personal with fans—she’s been officially diagnosed with autism. The artist opened up about the news on social media this past Sunday (June 15), giving fans a glimpse into how she’s feeling and what she’s been going through.

“I just learned I’m autistic. Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘severely,’” Michele wrote. “I’ve been quiet on here. But… I’ve been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time. (The irony) Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in.”

Michele explained that this diagnosis helped her understand so many things she’s struggled with. “My life and its challenges finally make sense,” she said. “So so much sense. Autistic. Would you get a load of that… I’ll talk more soon. Just wanted to say hi… from stage side.”

Fans flooded her comments with support and love. One person cheered, “Neurodivergent babes unite,” adding, “There’s so much freedom in knowing… it’s truly like unlocking a whole nother level of understanding in yourself.”

Another fan shared their own experience: “As a fellow neurodivergent who was diagnosed last November, the grief and then immediate liberation from realizing I’ve been living for the comfort of others to mask knowing something was different inside. Whewwww, the shedding of the mask felt immediate. We are free.”

Chrisette has kept a lower profile in recent years, especially after she performed at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017. That decision led to a lot of backlash—she was dropped by her label, and she said her own family “disowned” her.

Back in 2017, when asked about her decision to perform at the inauguration, Michele told Billboard: “The first thing I thought was that I have an opportunity to get in front of these people who don’t seem to understand who they’re talking to and show them what we look like.”

But she’s still doing what she loves. On the same day she posted her diagnosis, she performed in Atlanta as the opening act for Anthony Hamilton. She’s also hosting her own podcast these days and hasn’t released new music since her 2018 album Out of Control.