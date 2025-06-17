BUFMI’s White Party: Honoring Freedom, Empowering the Next Generation

The Black United Fund of Michigan's (BUFMI) annual White Party isn’t just a stylish gathering. It’s a cultural statement rooted in history and hope.

"People used to wear white when they were freed," Kenneth Donaldson explained on 105.9 KISS-FM. "We want to keep that tradition alive." Celebrating Juneteenth through this powerful symbol, BUFMI's White Party is a fundraiser that supports their free youth programs in medicine, retail, innovation, and more.

This year, the celebration has a dual purpose: to honor Black freedom and raise essential funds to support underserved youth. “We believe in the four E’s: expose, experience, educate, and empower,” said Donaldson. “Those four steps guide everything we do.”

Natasha, a representative from BUFMI, emphasized that the programs are 100% free to students. “We don’t charge a dime. That’s why we fundraise so hard. Every dollar goes to providing real experiences.” From behind-the-scenes retail tours at IKEA to innovation labs with Ford Philanthropy, BUFMI is building pipelines to careers kids might never otherwise dream of.

For Kenneth Donaldson, it’s personal. “We need our kids to know where they came from so they can see how far they can go,” he said.