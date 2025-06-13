Concert of Colors Brings Diverse Musical Voices to Detroit July 16-20

The Concert of Colors is returning to Detroit this July. The 2025 celebration of this annual multicultural music event will include an evening at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Detroit's riverfront. At the time of the event's founding in 1993, the venue was known as Chene Park.

Concert of Colors, taking place July 16-20, will remain focused on Midtown Detroit, including the Detroit Institute of Arts. Performances will feature Nigerian artist Femi Kuti, indie rock band Yo La Tengo, rock-R&B-Latin group War, and the latest iteration of the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue. Entertainment this year will highlight blues music traditions with a slate of hometown artists.

The festival begins on July 16 with a concert at the DIA's Detroit Film Theatre from Canadian-Iranian duo Niyaz. Children's programming and vendors will also be present throughout the festival offering global crafts and merchandise.

Along with the DIA, outdoor and indoor performance spaces will include venues such as the Detroit Historical Museum, Michigan Science Center, Orchestra Hall, the Scarab Club, the Sosnick Courtyard, Spot Lite Detroit, and Third Man Records.

On July 18, an evening at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre will showcase performances by soul-gospel legend Mavis Staples and Moroccan music group Bab L' Bluz.