Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge Live at The Aretha – June 28th!

Ready for a night filled with smooth vocals, timeless hits, and real R&B energy? 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th—and all you have to do is enter below for your chance to win.
Jagged Edge has been setting the tone for love, heartbreak, and everything in between since the late ’90s, and they’re bringing all of those unforgettable tracks to the Detroit riverfront for one incredible night. From “Let’s Get Married” to “Promise” to “Where the Party At,” this is the soundtrack of your past—and the perfect playlist for your summer.
Picture it: the sun setting behind the water, the energy of a packed crowd, and those unmistakable harmonies filling the air. Whether you’re reliving your favorite throwback moments or introducing someone special to the music that shaped your story, this is a concert you don’t want to miss.
This is your chance to experience one of R&B’s most beloved groups in a stunning outdoor setting. Jagged Edge live at The Aretha is more than just a show—it’s a celebration of R&B at its finest, and we’re giving you the chance to be part of it.
🎶 Jagged Edge – Live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
📅 Friday, June 28th, 2025
📍 Detroit, MI
🎟️ Register To Win Below
Enter now, and get ready for a night of unforgettable music, feel-good vibes, and R&B that still hits the heart just right.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday June 11 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday June 20, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 23, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described and one (1) grand prize winner. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM