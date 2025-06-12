Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge Live at The Aretha – June 28th!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Richard Wingo, Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman, and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge attend Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ready for a night filled with smooth vocals, timeless hits, and real R&B energy? 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th—and all you have to do is enter below for your chance to win.

Jagged Edge has been setting the tone for love, heartbreak, and everything in between since the late ’90s, and they’re bringing all of those unforgettable tracks to the Detroit riverfront for one incredible night. From “Let’s Get Married” to “Promise” to “Where the Party At,” this is the soundtrack of your past—and the perfect playlist for your summer.

Picture it: the sun setting behind the water, the energy of a packed crowd, and those unmistakable harmonies filling the air. Whether you’re reliving your favorite throwback moments or introducing someone special to the music that shaped your story, this is a concert you don’t want to miss.

This is your chance to experience one of R&B’s most beloved groups in a stunning outdoor setting. Jagged Edge live at The Aretha is more than just a show—it’s a celebration of R&B at its finest, and we’re giving you the chance to be part of it.

🎶 Jagged Edge – Live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

📅 Friday, June 28th, 2025

📍 Detroit, MI

🎟️ Register To Win Below

Enter now, and get ready for a night of unforgettable music, feel-good vibes, and R&B that still hits the heart just right.