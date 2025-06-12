Register to see the premiere of Elio with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on June 20th!

Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, he starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he's truly meant to be!

What You Win

A family 4-pack of passes for you and your guests to see the premiere of Elio on June 20th, at The Bel-Air Luxury Cinema on 8 Mile in Detroit!

How To Enter

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!

Official Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 6:00 am on June 3rd, 2025, and end at 10:00 am on June 16th, 2025. To enter, visit kissfmdetroit.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.9 Kiss FM listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a family 4-pack of passes to attend the screening of the movie, Elio, on June 20th, 2025, at The Bel-Air Luxury Cinema at 10100 8 Mild Rd. E., Detroit, MI. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is TBD. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.9 Kiss FM's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on June 17th, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET in a 105.9 Kiss FM-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries.

Conditions