Win Tickets to See Sommore Live at The Garden Theatre – Be Part of Her Netflix Comedy Special Taping!

Get ready for a night of sharp wit, bold truth, and unforgettable laughs—KISS-FM is giving you the chance to witness comedy history in the making. We’re giving away five pairs of tickets to see Sommore live at The Garden Theatre in Detroit on Friday, June 28th, where she’ll be taping her brand-new Netflix comedy special, Chandelier Fly—and you could be in the audience.

Sommore isn’t just funny—she’s legendary. The Undisputed Queen of Comedy returns with her seventh self-produced special, bringing her signature mix of class, sass, and cutting commentary to the stage in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues. Known for her razor-sharp insight and fearless delivery, Sommore takes on everything from everyday struggles to society’s biggest conversations—and she does it all with intelligence, elegance, and laughter that lingers.

Imagine being there—up close and personal—as the cameras roll. The lights are low, the crowd is buzzing, and you and a guest are taking it all in from the heart of the action. Whether you bring your best friend, your spouse, or someone who just gets Sommore’s style, this will be a night you’ll talk about for years.

Even better? One lucky winner from our group of five will receive a VIP upgrade, placing them even closer to the stage and the action. That’s five chances to win a pair of tickets—and five chances to be considered for the grand prize VIP experience.

This is your chance to laugh until it hurts and say, “I was there.”

🎟️ Register To Win Below

🎤 Sommore – Chandelier Fly Live Taping

📍 The Garden Theatre, Detroit

📅 Friday, June 28th, 2025