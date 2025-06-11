This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 11

June 11 has hosted many culture-defining moments and album releases that have shaped hip-hop and R&B music. On this date, Kodak Black was born in 1997. His sophomore album, Dying to Live, was released in 2018. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and achieved No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It spawned the smash hit “ZEZE,” which featured Offset and Travis Scott and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has witnessed the release of numerous acclaimed hip-hop and R&B records, including:

2002: American rapper AZ released his fourth album, Aziatic, with Motown Records. It reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

These groundbreaking cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B occurred on June 11:

2002: The American singing competition TV series American Idol premiered on the FOX network. It became the most successful and longest-running show of its kind. It would launch the careers of several acclaimed R&B stars, such as Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Jordin Sparks, and Candice Glover.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has witnessed several tragic moments and controversial events in the industry, including:

2010: Kid Cudi was arrested in New York for drug possession after a police officer found cocaine in his pocket. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two days of community service.

