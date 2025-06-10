Win Tickets to See Fantasia Live at The Aretha July 11th!

It’s one of the most anticipated concerts of the summer—and you could be there. KISS-FM is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the incomparable Fantasia live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11th—and entering is as easy as filling out a form and clicking “submit” on kissfmdetroit.com.

If you’ve ever heard Fantasia sing, you already know—this isn’t just a concert. It’s a moment. From the raw emotion of her earliest hits like "I Believe," to the soulful depth of "Side Effects of You," her voice doesn’t just reach you—it moves you. With a stage presence shaped by life, Broadway, and soul, she delivers an experience that stays with you long after the final note.

Picture it: A warm summer night by the river, Detroit’s skyline glowing in the background, and you and a guest soaking in every powerful lyric, every show-stopping note. Maybe it’s a long-overdue date night. Maybe it’s a girls’ night with someone who loves Fantasia just as much as you do. However you use it, this is your chance to make a memory that’s bigger than just another night out.

Five winners will each score a pair of tickets to this unforgettable evening at The Aretha—a venue made for soul, storytelling, and artists like Fantasia.

It takes less than a minute to enter. All you have to do is register to win below—and you might be one of the lucky five who gets to witness the truth, live on stage.

Register To Win Below

🎤 Fantasia – Live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

📅 Thursday, July 11th, 2025

📍 Detroit, MI | Presented by KISS-FM

Don’t miss your chance. Enter now—and good luck!