Pop star Mariah Carey unveiled her new single "Type Dangerous" on June 6 as the lead single of her upcoming 16th studio album. The track samples Eric B. & Rakim's 1986 hit "Eric B. Is President" and marks her first solo work in seven years.

"I'm so excited to finally be releasing 'Type Dangerous' into the world! I've been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I'm thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with 'Type Dangerous!'" said Carey in a statement.

This marks her first major work since Caution in 2018, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and rose to the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The release comes right after she put out the 20th anniversary version of her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

She signed with GAMMA, a fresh music company with $400 million in backing. "What Larry Jackson is building at GAMMA is beyond music. It's a cultural shift, and I'm excited to be part of something that honors legacy while pushing boundaries," said Carey to Forbes.

Working with Anderson .Paak, they produced the song together. "She's amazing to work with, a great writer, great producer. So much fun. She's a big hip-hop head, so I wanted to try to find something that we could continue the lineage of her, mixing the old with the new. And I think we got it with this one" .Paak said about Carey in a chat with Billboard.

The track starts with a shoutout: "To show my appreciation for your support, thank you, DJs." This tips its hat to the original Eric B. & Rakim intro. Joseph Kahn, who shot her "All I Want for Christmas Is You," will direct the upcoming video.

With 19 number-one hits, she stands at the top as the solo artist with the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100. She's only second to The Beatles, and now aims to match their 20 chart-toppers record with this new release