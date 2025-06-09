You can win FREE tickets to see Comedian Lil Rel at Motor City Casino Soundboard!

ContestsEvents
Ben Perez
Comedian Lil Rel Howery is coming to the Motor City Casino Soundboard October 29th and KISS-FM has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

Lil Rel is probably best known for playing Robert Carmichael in NBC's television comedy series The Carmichael Show that ran 2015-2017 and Rod Williams in the horror film Get Out in 2017.

Tickets available to the public for purchasing on June 13th at Ticketmaster.com

Keep listening to 105.9 KISS-FM for more chances to win tickets!

Register below for your chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday June 9, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday July 4, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday July 7, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM

Ben PerezWriter
