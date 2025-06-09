ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

KISS-FM has your tickets to see Too $hort at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on October 2nd.

Too Short is coming to the Motor City Casino Soundboard and KISS-FM has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show! To purchase tickets, click on the Ticketmaster link…

Ben Perez
Too Short

Too Short is coming to the Motor City Casino Soundboard and KISS-FM has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click on the Ticketmaster link here!

Keep listening to 105.9 KISS-FM for more chances to win tickets!

Register below for your chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday June 9, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday June 20, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 23, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM

Motor City Sound BoardToo $hort
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Lil Rel
ContestsYou can win FREE tickets to see Comedian Lil Rel at Motor City Casino Soundboard!Ben Perez
the aretha
ContestsWin Tickets to see Najee with Pieces of A Dream at The Aretha on June 18th!John Kimbrough
Mason
ContestsRegister to see the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on July 2nd!John Kimbrough
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect