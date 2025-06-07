Win Tickets to see Najee with Pieces of A Dream at The Aretha on June 18th!

Experience the magic of Najee, the acclaimed saxophonist and flautist, alongside the legendary jazz fusion band Pieces of a Dream at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on June 18th! Join them for a night of smooth grooves, timeless melodies, and an irresistible signature fusion of Jazz, R&B, Funk, Pop, Blues, and beyond!

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for YOUR chance to WIN! Can't wait to see if you'll win? Click here to get your tickets NOW!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to see Najee with Pieces of A Dream at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on June 18th, 2025.

How To Enter

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for YOUR chance to win!

Official Contest Rules