Register to see the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on July 2nd!

In the latest installment of the Jurassic Park series, Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) leads a team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes more and more risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

A pair of passes for you and a guest to see the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth on July 2nd, at The Bel-Air Luxury Cinema on 8 Mile in Detroit!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!

