Win tickets to see Tower of Power at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!

You can win tickets to this iconic R&B and Funk Band performing July 3rd at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre by submitting for your chance to win below!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday June 29th, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 30th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM