Mariah Carey Teases First Album Since 2018 with ‘MC16’ Preview

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is making a comeback! She got fans buzzing on social media with a sneak peek of her sixteenth studio album. The June 2 announcement comes as…

Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is making a comeback! She got fans buzzing on social media with a sneak peek of her sixteenth studio album. The June 2 announcement comes as her first full album since Caution was released in November 2018.

In a stylish video preview posted on her Instagram, Carey cruises around in a black convertible, showing off a personalized license plate that reads 'MC16'. The video transitions from her hit "It's Like That" into a new track titled "Type: Dangerous."

She followed up on Instagram with another teaser captioned, "What's your type?" - featuring an upbeat New Orleans-inspired sound. "To show my appreciation for your support, thank you, DJs," Carey's voice says over the track.

While the release date was originally a secret, Carey finally announced that fans could hear the first single on June 6 on her Instagram page.

The news adds to growing anticipation. During an April interview with the Associated Press, she mentioned new music was on the way. She also recently released a 20th anniversary edition of her 2005 comeback album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

The timing couldn't be better as she prepares to receive the BET Ultimate Icon Award on June 9 at the BET Awards 2025. These seven years between albums mark her longest break from the studio yet.

The teaser clip features butterfly designs and a modern "push to start" button. As she pulls up in a black convertible, fans are flooding social media with theories about what her new sound will be like.

Queen QuadriWriter
