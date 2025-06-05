Mariah Carey Teases First Album Since 2018 with ‘MC16’ Preview

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is making a comeback! She got fans buzzing on social media with a sneak peek of her sixteenth studio album. The June 2 announcement comes as her first full album since Caution was released in November 2018.

In a stylish video preview posted on her Instagram, Carey cruises around in a black convertible, showing off a personalized license plate that reads 'MC16'. The video transitions from her hit "It's Like That" into a new track titled "Type: Dangerous."

She followed up on Instagram with another teaser captioned, "What's your type?" - featuring an upbeat New Orleans-inspired sound. "To show my appreciation for your support, thank you, DJs," Carey's voice says over the track.

While the release date was originally a secret, Carey finally announced that fans could hear the first single on June 6 on her Instagram page.

The news adds to growing anticipation. During an April interview with the Associated Press, she mentioned new music was on the way. She also recently released a 20th anniversary edition of her 2005 comeback album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

The timing couldn't be better as she prepares to receive the BET Ultimate Icon Award on June 9 at the BET Awards 2025. These seven years between albums mark her longest break from the studio yet.