Chris Brown’s 35-Track Album ’11:11 Deluxe’ Gets Album of the Year Nomination at the BET Awards 2025

The BET Awards 2025 named Chris Brown's latest album, 11:11 Deluxe, as a contender for the Album of the Year honor. This expanded deluxe edition features 35 tracks that showcase his mix of sounds and styles across various genres. Catch the awards on BET on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

While other artists cut back with shorter album releases, Brown went big and delivered a comprehensive collection. The album includes songs like "Bruce Lee," an Afrobeats-tinged "Go Girlfriend, and the energetic "No Interruptions." Each song shows off a different side of his craft.

The record shifts and turns through new sounds. Other songs include "Shooter," featuring hard-hitting trap beats, and "Midnight Freak," which fills dance floors. "Stutter" and "Summer Too Hot" catch ears on the radio, while "Moonlight" brings sweet R&B notes.

"At a time when most artists are trimming albums to under 10 tracks to game streaming systems, Chris Brown leans into abundance. 11:11 Deluxe is rich, messy, full of mood swings – and that's the point. He's not interested in trends. He's building a full emotional narrative, even if it takes over two hours," said BET.com in their review.

"Delusional" cuts deep into modern love. "Run Away" mixes stark piano with bold drums. The two-part "Angel Numbers / Ten Toes" weaves spirit and life into one striking piece.

Brown's vocals soar to new heights. His notes shift from deep and rich to crystal-clear peaks. "Need A Friend" and "Red Flags" speak of change, while "Feelings Don't Lie" strips emotions bare.

The BET Awards, celebrating its 25th anniversary, already has an impressive lineup of stars. For Brown, this also marks twenty years of making hits since his first songs hit the scene in the 2000s.