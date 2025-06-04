Win Tickets to see Norman Brown & Avery*Sunshine at The Aretha on June 11th!
Norman Brown, the acclaimed smooth jazz guitarist, will be performing at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 11!! He will be joined by the captivating vocalist, Avery*Sunshine! Fill out…
Norman Brown, the acclaimed smooth jazz guitarist, will be performing at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 11!! He will be joined by the captivating vocalist, Avery*Sunshine!
Fill out to the entry form BELOW for your chance to win!
Can't wait to see if you'll win? Click Here to buy your tickets NOW!
What You Win
A pair of tickets to see Norman Brown and Avery*Sunshine at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Wed. June 11th, 2025.
How To Enter
Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for your chance to win!
Official Rules
Click here for contest rules