NoMadHotels Selected as Luxury Hotel Operator for Michigan Central Station

Ford Motor Co. has selected a luxury hotel operator for the rehabilitated Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

NoMad Hotels, a boutique affiliate of Hilton, plans to open an approximately 180-room hotel inside the former train depot during the first half of 2027.

The rooms will include 30 suites and will occupy the top five floors of the building's tower, located off Michigan Avenue. The new hotel will feature a restaurant and bar and lounge area on the ground floor, plus a "wellness" retreat for guests on the third floor.

A "carriage house" on the property will serve as the setting for the new restaurant, which will be located on the west side of the building.

The hotel will be the first entity to ever occupy the building's top five floors, officials said. Those floors were originally designed as office space for railroad-affiliated businesses, but the spaces were never actually used or built out.

“Together with NoMad and Hilton, we are now announcing the next phase of our ambitious vision offering visitors and the community a unique hotel destination and memorable food and beverage experiences in this iconic landmark," said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Co., in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press. "The new NoMad Detroit hotel will not just be a place to stay, but an energetic and exciting gathering place for years to come.”