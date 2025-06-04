New Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’

Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County could become the setting of a “super base” in the years to come, following significant military investments at the site.

Candice Miller, the county's Public Works commissioner and an honorary commander of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, explained that defense contractors have been focusing more on Macomb County. As such, Selfridge could become a “super base” given its location near the Canada-U.S. border and Macomb County's receipt of 70% of the military contracts issued in Michigan.

According to a Macomb Daily report, Miller said the Detroit area, which includes the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) in Warren, was once considered the “arsenal of democracy.” She believes it could now become the “arsenal of innovation.”

President Donald Trump recently announced that Selfridge would receive 21 F-15EX fighter jets. Miller explained that Selfridge, which is located in Harrison Township, would require millions of dollars to prepare the base for receiving the aircraft. She said the cost to build new hangars for the aircraft alone is approximately $850 million to $1 billion.