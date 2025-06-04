MDOT Releases Survey on HOV Lanes on I-75
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has released a survey asking drivers who use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes of Interstate 75 to provide feedback about their experience.
According to a CBS News Detroit report, the survey will stay open until June 30. It is available on MDOT's website.
The HOV lanes on I-75 are in Oakland County, between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard. During designated hours, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., vehicles traveling in these lanes must have at least two people occupying the vehicle to use the lanes.
Emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and transit buses are also permitted to use the HOV lanes, regardless of the number of passengers.
According to CBS News Detroit, the 14-mile section of Interstate 75 has the first HOV-designated lanes in Michigan. These lanes aim to reduce traffic tieups on the interstate, boost travel time, and encourage carpooling.