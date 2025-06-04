ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MDOT Releases Survey on HOV Lanes on I-75

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has released a survey asking drivers who use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes of Interstate 75 to provide feedback about their experience. According to…

Michael Vyskocil

HOV Lane Sign

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has released a survey asking drivers who use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes of Interstate 75 to provide feedback about their experience.

According to a CBS News Detroit report, the survey will stay open until June 30. It is available on MDOT's website.

The HOV lanes on I-75 are in Oakland County, between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard. During designated hours, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., vehicles traveling in these lanes must have at least two people occupying the vehicle to use the lanes. 

Emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and transit buses are also permitted to use the HOV lanes, regardless of the number of passengers.

According to CBS News Detroit, the 14-mile section of Interstate 75 has the first HOV-designated lanes in Michigan. These lanes aim to reduce traffic tieups on the interstate, boost travel time, and encourage carpooling.

HOVI75
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
New Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’
Local NewsNew Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’Michael Vyskocil
Goalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of Michigan
Local NewsGoalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of MichiganMichael Vyskocil
Motown Museum Honors Legacy of Musician-Songwriter Hank Cosby with New Exhibition
Local NewsMotown Museum Honors Legacy of Musician-Songwriter Hank Cosby with New ExhibitionMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect