Goalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of Michigan

LONDON, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 26: Backup Goaltender Jack Ivankovic #72 of Team CHL during the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Canada Life Place on November 26, 2024 in London, Ontario. (Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

A top goaltending prospect for the NHL draft has committed to playing for the University of Michigan.

Frank Servaelli of The Daily Faceoff confirmed that 18-year-old Ontario, Canada, native Jack Ivankovic is headed to an NCAA home at the U of M.

According to the Pro Hockey Rumors website, Ivankovic spent last season in the OHL with the Brampton Steelheads. There, he compiled a 25-12-5 record to complement a .903 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ivankovic starred during the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in the spring, where he was 6-0 with a .961 save percentage, giving Canada a gold medal for his efforts. Ivankovic also helped Canada clinch the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"If Ivankovic heads to Michigan, he'll get the best of both worlds, joining a strong program while also having a chance to compete as a freshman," wrote Paul Griser of Pro Hockey Rumors. "Despite his listed size at 5-foot-11, Ivankovic has positioned himself as a first-round option ahead of the draft."

SportsNet Canada noted that Ivankovic is the latest individual to commit to playing an NCAA program before junior eligibility concludes. A recent rule change now allows CHL players to play U.S. college hockey beginning next season.