Detroit Institute of Arts Selects 28 Participants for 2025 Inside|Out Public Art, Placemaking Program
The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has announced 28 sites that are participating in its 16th annual Inside|Out public art and placemaking program. The locations, spread across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, as well as Mackinac Island, have been chosen to host the DIA's public outreach program.
The Inside|Out program features high-quality reproductions of artwork from the DIA's collection installed throughout several communities in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties each summer and fall. Communities apply to participate in the DIA's program. Those selected by the DIA receive several artwork reproductions to be installed in highly trafficked public places for approximately half the year.
The DIA has created a new interactive tool for its Inside|Out program. Members of the public can access immersive webpages and maps that detail the locations of artworks in participating communities.
The following cities, community partners, and municipalities have been selected for this year's Inside|Out program:
Macomb County
- Armada Township
- Charter Township of Clinton
- Charter Township of Shelby
- City of Roseville
- City of Warren
- Eastpointe
- Freedom Hill
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Macomb Community College campuses
- Memphis
Oakland County
- Beverly Hills
- Davisburg and Springfield Township
- Lake Orion
- Madison Heights
- Oakland Community College campuses
- Oakland County Parks (Addison Oaks, Catalpa Oaks, Lyon Oaks, and Orion Oaks)
- Village of Wolverine Lake
- Waterford Township
Wayne County
- Charter Township of Van Buren
- City of River Rouge
- Grosse Ile
- Grosse Pointe Region
- Schoolcraft College
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Wayne Community College campuses
“We're honored to bring Inside|Out to our Tri-County communities and connect people with the museum's collection in new and exciting ways,” says Julie McFarland, executive director of public affairs and engagement at the DIA, in a statement shared with MetroMode. “This year, with reproductions placed across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties and Mackinac Island, we hope this small representation of the collection not only brings art to people's everyday lives but also inspires a visit to the museum.”