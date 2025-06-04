Detroit Institute of Arts Selects 28 Participants for 2025 Inside|Out Public Art, Placemaking Program

Multiple colorful arches forming a sculpture in a park. The scene is set against a clear blue sky with trees in the background. Concept of public art installations and creativity

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has announced 28 sites that are participating in its 16th annual Inside|Out public art and placemaking program. The locations, spread across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, as well as Mackinac Island, have been chosen to host the DIA's public outreach program.

The Inside|Out program features high-quality reproductions of artwork from the DIA's collection installed throughout several communities in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties each summer and fall. Communities apply to participate in the DIA's program. Those selected by the DIA receive several artwork reproductions to be installed in highly trafficked public places for approximately half the year.

The DIA has created a new interactive tool for its Inside|Out program. Members of the public can access immersive webpages and maps that detail the locations of artworks in participating communities.

The following cities, community partners, and municipalities have been selected for this year's Inside|Out program:

Macomb County

Armada Township

Charter Township of Clinton

Charter Township of Shelby

City of Roseville

City of Warren

Eastpointe

Freedom Hill

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Macomb Community College campuses

Memphis

Oakland County

Beverly Hills

Davisburg and Springfield Township

Lake Orion

Madison Heights

Oakland Community College campuses

Oakland County Parks (Addison Oaks, Catalpa Oaks, Lyon Oaks, and Orion Oaks)

Village of Wolverine Lake

Waterford Township

Wayne County

Charter Township of Van Buren

City of River Rouge

Grosse Ile

Grosse Pointe Region

Schoolcraft College

University of Detroit Mercy

Wayne Community College campuses