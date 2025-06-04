Detroit CDFI Coalition Celebrates More Than $1.8B of Investments in Detroit Neighborhoods

Skyscrapers of Detroit downtown are seen behind an old and neglected neighborhood

Launched more than a decade ago, the Detroit CDFI Coalition has worked to strengthen the Detroit community by bolstering community development, promoting local employment, and revitalizing neighborhoods.

Since it was founded in 2014, the Detroit CDFI Coalition has grown to include more than 30 members and has invested more than $1.8 billion in Detroit neighborhoods. The organization's successes are many:

Leveraging more than $221 million in additional investment

Deploying $75.5 million in loans

Originating more than 2,100 loans

Offering 1,400 consumer loans and more than 140 small business loans

Creating 694 affordable housing units and 1.5 million square feet of real estate development

Jennifer Hayes, chair of the Executive Committee Coalition Board for the CDFI Detroit Coalition, serves as the senior vice president of public policy at Invest Detroit.

“Invest Detroit is the largest headquartered CDFI in Michigan,” Hayes said in an interview with Model D Media. “Last year, we deployed about $46.6 million, which leveraged an additional $271 million, and we supported over 60 projects for small businesses in the city of Detroit. That includes almost 700 jobs and almost 250 housing units in the city of Detroit. Collectively, since our inception, we've deployed over $640 million in the city of Detroit, helped build over 6,000 units, and have leveraged over $4.5 billion with our capital.”

According to Hayes, Invest Detroit has worked with Cinnaire, a nonprofit CDFI partner that has attained more than 30 years of impact and change through its hands-on, people-first approach. In addition to La Joya Gardens, other collaborative co-lending projects exist within the Grandmont Rosedale Neighborhood.

Another example of an Invest Detroit initiative is the redevelopment of a building with commercial and retail space and housing units in the Livernois McNichols Corridor.