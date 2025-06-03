You can win tickets to the Henry Ford Juneteenth event on June 19th!

Join us at The Henry Ford as we commemorate the legacy of celebration, community and citizenship on Juneteenth.
At the Mattox Family Home, watch cooking demonstrations using in-season recipes sourced from African American cookbooks to celebrate Emancipation Day across the American South. Then, visit A Taste of History to enjoy this same Emancipation Day Celebration Meal featuring barbecue ribs, combination greens, potato salad, devil's food cake with red coloring and hibiscus sweet tea. Plus, enjoy musical celebrations and programming throughout the village, including a special Black-Owned Business Day in Detroit Central Market.
Programs and Performances in Greenfield Village
|The Coloring Museum at Detroit Central Market
10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Guests can collaborate on a 10-by-6-foot illustrated mural themed for Black History. This experience is sponsored by The Coloring Museum and is a perfect program for younger guests.
|Selected of God at Town Hall
10:30-11:00 a.m., 12:00-12:30 p.m., 1:30-2:00 p.m., 3:00-3:30 p.m.
Lift ev’ry voice and sing! Selected of God will perform freedom songs and hymns to explore music during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
|The Rev. Robert Jones at Mattox Family Home
11:00-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:00 p.m., 2:00-2:30 p.m., 3:30-4:00 p.m.
The Rev. Robert Jones will be performing Blues at Mattox Family Home as part of the Emancipation Party.
|DJ Jungle 313 at Detroit Central Market 11:00-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:00 p.m., 2:00-2:30 p.m., 3:30-4:00 p.m. As part of Spin Inc Detroit, DJ Jungle 313 will perform during select times. Spin Inc Detroit is a nonprofit established to provide music education to Detroit youths. DJ Jungle 313 will also have a table at the market for kids to try their hand at DJing.
|Taslimah Bey Quartet at the Tintype Studio
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00-1:30 p.m., 2:30-3:00 p.m., 4:00-4:30 p.m.
Enjoy a performance of Ragtime music as part of the 1910’s Cakewalk Vignette, exploring the history of African American popular dance and the origins of the Cakewalk.
|102nd United States Colored Troop Company C posted at the Hermitage Slave Quarters
Throughout the day, the troop will discuss Black soldiers joining the fight for their own freedom and what changes they experienced in the wake of the Civil War in this 1865 vignette.
|Emancipation Party Vignette at Mattox Family Home
Mattox Family Home is the main site of the Emancipation Party. Throughout the day, visit the family home as a piece of living history sets the stage for a Juneteenth celebration, including cooking demonstrations using in-season recipes sourced from an African American cookbook.
Performance times subject to change.
Black-Owned Business Day in Detroit Central Market
Black business and community investment have played an important role in building for the future. Discover and support metro Detroit area Black-owned businesses from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Featured Vendors and Community Organizations
|Asher & Arnold
|Parker Avenue Knits
|Bags to Butterflies
|Preva Hair and Body
|Brewteaful Gifts
|R&D Foods
|Detroit Cocoa Bar
|Sepia Coffee
|Detroit’s Future is Female
|Serenityy The Brand
|Detroit Justice Center
|Source Booksellers
|Elle Jae Essentials
|SO-ul Delicious Cakes
|Faust Haus Roasting Co.
|Spin Inc.
|Halie & Co
|The Coloring Museum
|Lexxurious Aromas
|Touch of Honey
|MFER Seasonings and Spices
|We The People Opportunity Farm
|Motor City Popcorn
|Yarn Nerds
|Mrs. Pruitt's Gourmet Cha Cha
|Zella’s Bakery
|Opal Grove Games
Register Below for a chance to win tickets to the Henry Ford Juneteenth event!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday June 16th, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 16th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM