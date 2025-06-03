You can win tickets to the Henry Ford Juneteenth event on June 19th!

The Coloring Museum at Detroit Central Market

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.



Guests can collaborate on a 10-by-6-foot illustrated mural themed for Black History. This experience is sponsored by The Coloring Museum and is a perfect program for younger guests.

Selected of God at Town Hall

10:30-11:00 a.m., 12:00-12:30 p.m., 1:30-2:00 p.m., 3:00-3:30 p.m.



Lift ev’ry voice and sing! Selected of God will perform freedom songs and hymns to explore music during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

The Rev. Robert Jones at Mattox Family Home

11:00-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:00 p.m., 2:00-2:30 p.m., 3:30-4:00 p.m.



The Rev. Robert Jones will be performing Blues at Mattox Family Home as part of the Emancipation Party.

DJ Jungle 313 at Detroit Central Market 11:00-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:00 p.m., 2:00-2:30 p.m., 3:30-4:00 p.m. As part of Spin Inc Detroit, DJ Jungle 313 will perform during select times. Spin Inc Detroit is a nonprofit established to provide music education to Detroit youths. DJ Jungle 313 will also have a table at the market for kids to try their hand at DJing.

Taslimah Bey Quartet at the Tintype Studio

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00-1:30 p.m., 2:30-3:00 p.m., 4:00-4:30 p.m.



Enjoy a performance of Ragtime music as part of the 1910’s Cakewalk Vignette, exploring the history of African American popular dance and the origins of the Cakewalk.

102nd United States Colored Troop Company C posted at the Hermitage Slave Quarters



Throughout the day, the troop will discuss Black soldiers joining the fight for their own freedom and what changes they experienced in the wake of the Civil War in this 1865 vignette.