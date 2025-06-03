Macomb County to Host Activities for River Days

ContestsEvents
Blue sky boats ready to fish

Throughout June, communities across Macomb County will host activities promoting environmental stewardship and recreation as part of a River Days initiative that kicks off on Saturday, June 7.

The Macomb Daily shared the following programs planned in connection with the River Days kickoff on June 7:

Clinton River Day Hike

Organizer: Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center
Location: River Bends Park Kayak Launch (49354 Ryan Road, Shelby Township)
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Participants will learn about the Clinton River by taking a guided hike along the river's edge. Naturalists will help attendees identify native plants and wildlife that rely on this freshwater ecosystem for survival. Meet at the River Bends Park Kayak Launch (49354 Ryan Road). Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are recommended for this event.

Clinton Township Fishing Derby

Organizer: Clinton Township Recreation Department
Location: Clinton Township Civic Center (40700 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township)
Time: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Anglers (age 16 and younger) can try their hand at catching a whopper catfish or rake in the inches with various pan fish. This event will take the form of a catch-and-release format. The contest is based on total inches caught; children do not need a fishing license to participate. Parents are welcome to help their kids, but children must reel in the fish. Prizes will be awarded, and all participants are eligible to receive door prizes. Registration is available online.

River Day New Haven

Organizer: Village of New Haven Parks and Recreation Department
Location: Village of New Haven Salt River and Shook Drain
Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Call the Village of New Haven at 586-749-5301 to register. Pre-registration is not required. Participants will help remove debris from local streams and haul it away for disposal.

More information about River Days events is available online.

Macomb Couty
Michael VyskocilWriter
