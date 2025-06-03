Henry Ford Museum Spotlights Women Who Served in World War II Exhibit

A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn is telling the stories of women who served their country during World War II.

"Our War Too" acknowledges the contributions of nearly 350,000 women who participated in the U.S. war effort. More than 200 artifacts in the exhibit document the contributions women made across various industries. An interactive experience within the exhibit enables visitors to hear firsthand accounts from actual servicewomen.

"Our War Too" will remain in exhibition at the museum through Sept. 7.

Virginia Rusch, one of the original "Rosie the Riveters," said she was only 15 years old when she took a job soldering combs for an aircraft division company called Republic.

"I lied. I told them I was 17. I wanted to help, which I think I did," Rusch said.

"World War II was happening during a time when women were expected to be at home. They were expected to stay in the kitchen, help their kids, all very important things," said Lori Petrelius, museum programs manager for the Henry Ford Museum, in an interview with CBS News Detroit. "But it took World War II for us to realize that women need to be in the workforce. They just sacrificed everything to be in the military, the ladies that were in there, and they all worked very hard, and they all had certain jobs to do, and they did them accurately, especially the nurses."