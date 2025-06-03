ContestsEvents
Detroit Robo War Involves Robots in Wild Fighting League

An innovative new sport is emerging in Detroit, and it involves giant, 9-foot-tall robots.

Organized by the Interactive Combat League, Robo War involves robots duking it out in hard-hitting, high-stakes battles. Humans, many of whom possess backgrounds in mixed martial arts, control the robots' actions during the fights.

The robots feature armor and weaponry, and the battles unfold within a cage. TikTok videos have been surfacing that showcase the Robo War action, which blends traditional boxing with video game elements. 

If you want to catch the Robo War spectacle for yourself, the next Interactive Combat League event is scheduled for June 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 21630 W. 7 Mile Road. For more details, visit the Robo War website.

