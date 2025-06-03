Detroit Robo War Involves Robots in Wild Fighting League

An innovative new sport is emerging in Detroit, and it involves giant, 9-foot-tall robots.

Organized by the Interactive Combat League, Robo War involves robots duking it out in hard-hitting, high-stakes battles. Humans, many of whom possess backgrounds in mixed martial arts, control the robots' actions during the fights.

The robots feature armor and weaponry, and the battles unfold within a cage. TikTok videos have been surfacing that showcase the Robo War action, which blends traditional boxing with video game elements.