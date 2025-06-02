This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 2

June 2 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B, and it's not hard to see why. This day has ushered in many culture-defining moments whose impacts we still feel in the music industry. One groundbreaking artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American R&B singer Leela James, who was born in 1983. Her 2005 debut album, A Change Is Gonna Come, debuted at No. 148 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 42 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She also starred on the reality TV series R&B Divas: Los Angeles, appearing on the second and third seasons.