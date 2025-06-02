Drake’s ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ Vinyl Release Drives Massive 8,557% Jump in Sales

Sales shot up for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's Some Sexy Songs 4 U after the vinyl version debut. Forbes reported that the physical release sold 9,300 units, up from 100 the week before, according to Luminate's tracking data.

That spike sent the album to No. 7 on Billboard's Top Album Sales list. Their vinyl success put them at No. 4 on the Vinyl Albums chart, marking both artists' first time on the top 10 list of best-selling vinyl in the country.

The total units sold exceeded 47,000, recording a 17% rise in just a few days. This helped Some Sexy Songs 4 U climb to fifth place on the Billboard 200. Short sales bursts, combined with steady streaming, pushed the numbers up.

The project also holds the No. 2 position on both Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Since its release in February, the record has kept its place near the top spots.

This is a significant shift for the streaming-focused Canadian star. While Drake built his fame through online streams, the switch to physical copies shows he's reaching fans in new ways.

Months after its initial release, the album found new life on vinyl. Music shops saw both die-hard fans and first-time buyers snap up copies of the album. Even young listeners are blending old-school vinyl with online streaming to get their music fix.

Neither Drake nor PARTYNEXTDOOR had seen such a strong showing on vinyl charts before. Their past records mainly focused on streams and downloads, so this success is commendable.