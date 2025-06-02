Dog Parks Give Detroiters Something to Bark About

Detroit has been going to the dogs, literally, for years. The rise in dog parks across the city is evidence of the ability of these spaces to provide recreation and social opportunities for pets and their owners.

While the city has historically had limited designated spaces for dogs to play off-leash, urban planners and community-minded citizens have been advocating for the need to incorporate more pet-friendly spaces across the city. According to a Local 4 News Detroit report, the city now has more than a dozen officially designated dog parks, with more parks in development.

The following locations currently host dog parks:

Barkside: 7960 Kercheval St.

Capitol Park Dog Park: 150 State St.

Detroit Dog Park: 2699 Rose St.

Grand Circus Park Dog Park: 23 E. Adams Ave.

Manistique Dog Lovers Park: 241 Manistique St.

Midtown Dog Park: 4263 Cass Ave.

Palmer Park Dog Park: 1655 7 Mile Road West

Pilgrim Dog Park: 2553 Puritan St.

Pup Club: 17111 W. McNichols Road

Riverside Dog Park: 3565 W. Jefferson Ave.

Rose Dog Park: 3701 Trumbull St.

Many of Detroit's dog parks contain sustainable features, such as surfaces to manage stormwater runoff and native plants and trees that benefit the environment. These green spaces throughout Detroit also support the city's broader environmental goals, including improving air quality.