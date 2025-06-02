100-Plus Unsold Teslas Dumped in Farmington Hills Shopping Plaza Parking Lot

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN – JUNE 02: An aerial view of unsold Tesla vehicles sitting in a parking lot at the Hunter Square Mall on June 02, 2025 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Dozens of Tesla Cybertrucks have been parked at the partially closed shopping center over the past week. According to a report, Tesla employees said that the “vehicles are sold and marked for delivery” and the shopping center was owned by the owner of a nearby Tesla service center. However, according to the City of Farmington Hills, “storage of vehicles is not a permitted use” and is currently in the process of resolving the issue with the mall’s management. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)