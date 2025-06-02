ContestsEvents
100-Plus Unsold Teslas Dumped in Farmington Hills Shopping Plaza Parking Lot

More than 100 unsold Tesla vehicles, including Cybertrucks, have turned up in a parking lot adjacent to what was once Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in a Farmington Hills shopping plaza….

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN – JUNE 02: An aerial view of unsold Tesla vehicles sitting in a parking lot at the Hunter Square Mall on June 02, 2025 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Dozens of Tesla Cybertrucks have been parked at the partially closed shopping center over the past week. According to a report, Tesla employees said that the “vehicles are sold and marked for delivery” and the shopping center was owned by the owner of a nearby Tesla service center. However, according to the City of Farmington Hills, “storage of vehicles is not a permitted use” and is currently in the process of resolving the issue with the mall’s management. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

More than 100 unsold Tesla vehicles, including Cybertrucks, have turned up in a parking lot adjacent to what was once Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in a Farmington Hills shopping plaza.

Crain's Detroit Business reported that the landlord of the Hunter's Square shopping center has been under fire by the city of Farmington Hills for allowing rows upon rows of vehicles to accumulate in the parking lot. Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, the city's planning and community development director, said the property owner was told that parking the unsold vehicles there was a violation of a city code.

Frank Jarbou, the shopping center's landlord and head of Symmetry Management, didn't respond to Crain's attempts to contact him for comment. 

According to a Detroit Metro Times report, the shopping center is targeted for a significant makeover. Plans call for razing large sections of it to make way for a new Meijer grocery store and other retail shops. 

Meanwhile, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, which closed at Hunter's Square last fall, is relocating to a larger location in West Bloomfield Township, where it is expected to reopen later this year.

