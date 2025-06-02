100-Plus Unsold Teslas Dumped in Farmington Hills Shopping Plaza Parking Lot
More than 100 unsold Tesla vehicles, including Cybertrucks, have turned up in a parking lot adjacent to what was once Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in a Farmington Hills shopping plaza.
Crain's Detroit Business reported that the landlord of the Hunter's Square shopping center has been under fire by the city of Farmington Hills for allowing rows upon rows of vehicles to accumulate in the parking lot. Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, the city's planning and community development director, said the property owner was told that parking the unsold vehicles there was a violation of a city code.
Frank Jarbou, the shopping center's landlord and head of Symmetry Management, didn't respond to Crain's attempts to contact him for comment.
According to a Detroit Metro Times report, the shopping center is targeted for a significant makeover. Plans call for razing large sections of it to make way for a new Meijer grocery store and other retail shops.
Meanwhile, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, which closed at Hunter's Square last fall, is relocating to a larger location in West Bloomfield Township, where it is expected to reopen later this year.