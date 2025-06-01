Oakland County Community Unites to Protect Historic Dam

More than 1,000 Oakland County residents have unitied to sign a petition to protect the historic Stiff's Mill Pond Dam in the Village of Holly. The structure dates to the 1840s.

According to a 7 News report, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has asked the Village of Holly to drain the pond immediately to reduce water pressure on the dam.

The dam itself has been pronounced structurally unsound. Engineering studies since 2002 have indicated that the dam doesn't meet stability requirements. As such, the dam is at a high risk of failure during high-water events, which could result in environmental damage, property damage, and public safety hazards.

Residents believe that draining the pond would significantly impact wildlife and property values.

"Their strategy for all of Michigan is really to get rid of all dams. If they did that here, which is draining the pond rather than fixing it, then they would be essentially draining this whole area, creating more of, like, a stream versus an actual river, so they'd be killing tons of wildlife," local resident Ash Schuler told 7 News in an interview.

EGLE officials responded, saying they've advised village leaders to think about rehabilitation or removing the dam but stress they aren't mandating a permanent dam removal.

Village Manager Tim Price said he recognizes the dam's historical significance to the community, but he's also aware of the costs to repair the structure, which could amount from $2 million to $3 million.

"There's a little money set aside for lake improvements in past years. I think it's about $140,000, but it doesn't come near the amount that is needed in order to make any of the repairs that are required," Price said to 7 News.