New Public Safety Headquarters Unveiled in Northville Township

An aerial view of the town of Northville with the water tower

Northville Township has unveiled a new state-of-the-art public safety headquarters on Seven Mile Road. The facility, called the Essential Services Complex, is located on a site that once housed a psychiatric hospital that closed to the public in 2003.

The township acquired the property in 2009. At the time, the site comprised 20 buildings, a water tower, and a power plant.

At 96,000 square feet, the new public safety headquarters building also houses the Department of Public Works. The integration of the Department of Public Works within the building is part of a broader redevelopment initiative for the former psychiatric hospital site, which includes Legacy Park and the addition of walking and biking trails.

The new facility has been designed to help fire and rescue crews boost emergency response times. In a statement shared with The Detroit News, Fire Chief Brent Siegel stated that the new headquarters will allow his crews to meet the goal of responding to calls within six minutes for at least 96% of incidents.