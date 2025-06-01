Motor City Contractor Fund Helps Metro Detroit Builders Secure Big Projects Across Nation

View of the Downtown Detroit skyline in Michigan taken from a rooftop.

Detroit-based contractors can now learn about opportunities to advance their businesses through the Motor City Contractor Fund (MCCF).

Held at Wayne County Community College, the MCCF is a 10-month in-class instruction program that teaches participants the enduring skills needed to grow their businesses. Participants in the program can receive one-on-one coaching from experienced business leaders and resources such as affordable lending.

“The Motor City Contractor Fund program is a result of 30 powerhouse stakeholders that saw the critical need to support Detroit-based contractors. So, in order to help support these contractors, we provide business education, capital, as well as job opportunities,” said program manager Shenai Jackson in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit.

Contractor Robert Matlock, who started his own business in 2011, is one of the success stories of the program. After he participated in courses with the MCCF, Matlock found the help he needed to secure projects in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio.

“Being in the program opened doors. It allowed me to get in rooms with other large companies and owners, so I can network and build my business and let it grow,” Matlock said in a Local 4 News Detroit report.