ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Motor City Contractor Fund Helps Metro Detroit Builders Secure Big Projects Across Nation

Detroit-based contractors can now learn about opportunities to advance their businesses through the Motor City Contractor Fund (MCCF). Held at Wayne County Community College, the MCCF is a 10-month in-class…

Michael Vyskocil

View of the Downtown Detroit skyline in Michigan taken from a rooftop.

Detroit-based contractors can now learn about opportunities to advance their businesses through the Motor City Contractor Fund (MCCF).

Held at Wayne County Community College, the MCCF is a 10-month in-class instruction program that teaches participants the enduring skills needed to grow their businesses. Participants in the program can receive one-on-one coaching from experienced business leaders and resources such as affordable lending.

“The Motor City Contractor Fund program is a result of 30 powerhouse stakeholders that saw the critical need to support Detroit-based contractors. So, in order to help support these contractors, we provide business education, capital, as well as job opportunities,” said program manager Shenai Jackson in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit.

Contractor Robert Matlock, who started his own business in 2011, is one of the success stories of the program. After he participated in courses with the MCCF, Matlock found the help he needed to secure projects in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio.

“Being in the program opened doors. It allowed me to get in rooms with other large companies and owners, so I can network and build my business and let it grow,” Matlock said in a Local 4 News Detroit report.

The MCCF program aims to support contractor participants and is seeking 50 applicants to join its new cohort. For questions, email shenai.jackson@motorcitycontractorfund.org or visit the program's website for more details.

Detroit
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
New Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’
Local NewsNew Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’Michael Vyskocil
Goalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of Michigan
Local NewsGoalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of MichiganMichael Vyskocil
Motown Museum Honors Legacy of Musician-Songwriter Hank Cosby with New Exhibition
Local NewsMotown Museum Honors Legacy of Musician-Songwriter Hank Cosby with New ExhibitionMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect