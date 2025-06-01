MDOT: I-696 Reconstruction on Schedule, Eastbound Lanes to be Completed by End of 2025

A major two-year construction project focused on recreating an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 696 in Oakland County is proceeding according to schedule.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the eastbound lanes of I-696, from M-10 to I-75, on March 3 for the project. Traffic along this stretch of the roadway is currently restricted to westbound traffic.

In an email to The Detroit News, MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross confirmed that the eastbound lanes are on schedule to be rebuilt by the end of 2025. Westbound traffic will then shift to the newly recreated lanes as crews work on rebuilding the westbound lanes.

MDOT recommends the following detour during construction: Exit I-696 south on M-10, then proceed east on M-8 across Highland Park, then north on I-75. From there, drivers can return to I-696.

Cross noted that this 20-mile detour has been functioning effectively. A 10-day closure of the westbound lanes of I-696 in early May went smoothly without any significant issues.

The two-year closure of I-696 is the final phase of MDOT's $275 million "Restore the Reuther" initiative.