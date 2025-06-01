Macomb County Jail’s CIAC Bridges Justice System with Mental Health Care
In Macomb County, an innovative model of corrections and mental health care is redefining how correctional facilities can operate.
Last August, construction began on the new $228 million Macomb County Jail Central Intake and Assessment Center (CIAC). Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel explained the concept in an interview with Correctional News:
“The new Intake and Assessment Center is much more than a jail,” said Hackel. “It is designed to serve the public and offenders suffering from acute or sub-acute mental illness and/or substance use addictions resulting in suicide or death to others as a worst-case scenario.”
When it opens, the facility will be professionally staffed to diagnose and treat offenders with medical and mental health needs through a partnership with Macomb County Community Mental Health (MCCMH).
“Much too frequently, law enforcement officers are confronted by deviant people exhibiting assaultive
or suicidal behaviors, which is a direct or indirect consequence of their mental illness and/or substance use addictions, too often resulting in deadly consequences to them and others,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.
The CIAC will fulfill the crucial bridge between the criminal justice system and community-based mental health care.
Upon admission, people will be assessed for medical needs and mental health or substance-use disorders in collaboration with MCCMH professionals. Information obtained from security classification decisions, housing placement, and a treatment plan will be used to help people while they're in custody and following their release. Simultaneously, this strategy will provide enhanced support to correctional and clinical staff by improving the working environments for all.
“The ultimate design aims to balance two priorities: expanding community-based interventions and services to reduce unnecessary incarceration and to transform the jail environment to improve outcomes for people in custody with chronic medical conditions, serious mental illness, or substance use disorders,” said Michael Malone, AIA, principal at PIA (PARTNERS in Architecture). PIA is the architect-of-record for the project.